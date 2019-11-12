Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 83,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 298,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

About Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Briacell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briacell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.