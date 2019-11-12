Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.95 Million

Brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce sales of $388.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.80 million and the highest is $389.10 million. National Vision posted sales of $355.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on National Vision from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 902,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

