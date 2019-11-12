Brokerages Expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Beyondspring reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,904,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

BYSI opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Beyondspring has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.20.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

