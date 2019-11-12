Brokerages Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to announce sales of $279.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.22 million and the lowest is $278.94 million. Endurance International Group reported sales of $282.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $26,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 273,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,927. The company has a market capitalization of $607.58 million, a PE ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 1.25. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

