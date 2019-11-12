Brokerages Expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Habit Restaurants posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

HABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ HABT opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.08. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

