Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.13 EPS

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perion Network an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.29. 231,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,741. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Perion Network has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $7.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

