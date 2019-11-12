Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $101.10

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,158,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,462 shares in the company, valued at $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,489,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 445,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.13. 477,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $160.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

