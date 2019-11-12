Brokerages Set Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Target Price at $250.00

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,924. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $268.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.09 and its 200-day moving average is $231.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

