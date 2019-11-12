Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laureate Education Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laureate Education in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LAUR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $60,900.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007,700 shares of company stock worth $267,649,178 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 357,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

