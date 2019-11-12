Brokers Offer Predictions for Avantor Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

AVTR stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

