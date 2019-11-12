Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 20520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIP. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after buying an additional 1,097,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 858.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 104,297 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.