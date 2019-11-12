BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.09% from the stock’s previous close.

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 68,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,055,923.87. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205,216 shares of company stock worth $5,771,421.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,668,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

