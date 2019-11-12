Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,090. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPL stock remained flat at $$41.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPL. ValuEngine downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

