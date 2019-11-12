Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,080.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,791 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,975 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 640,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 280,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 244,911 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,474. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

