California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 30,849 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

