California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 49,942 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 75.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $82,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,117.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $2,108,617. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

