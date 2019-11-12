California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AY shares. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Yield Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

