California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,375 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macerich were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,554,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,368,000 after acquiring an additional 711,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 105.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,228,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,021,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,645,000 after acquiring an additional 257,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,091,000 after acquiring an additional 278,524 shares during the period.

Macerich stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

