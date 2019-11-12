California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.