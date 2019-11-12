Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New $44.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,109,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $946,906,000 after purchasing an additional 582,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,403,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,486,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 15,015,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,112 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,908,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

