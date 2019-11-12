Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22), RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 1,724,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.02.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

