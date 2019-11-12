Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.11, 352,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 225% from the average session volume of 108,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 208.35% and a negative net margin of 98.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

