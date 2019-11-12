Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 1,466.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 406,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 66,282 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAJ. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 185,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Canon has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

