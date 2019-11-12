Capital Management Associates NY Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

