Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,326 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of PSR opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $98.55.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.