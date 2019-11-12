Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $70.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.