Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARB. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 96.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at $13,777,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Carbonite by 5.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carbonite by 11.7% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 582,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 61,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CARB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 212,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. Carbonite Inc has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

CARB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

