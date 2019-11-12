Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $20,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 535,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,256 shares of company stock valued at $598,344 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.86.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

