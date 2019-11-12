Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $10.45 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 686,831 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

