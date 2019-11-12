Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $16.15 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,100 shares of company stock worth $1,792,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.