Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 116,357 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,357 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Cowen upped their price target on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of CF opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,012,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,743 shares of company stock worth $5,770,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.