Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,236,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of CCL opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

