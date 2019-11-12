CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Shares of CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) were down 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 223 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

About CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company distributes engineered specialty grades and alloys of metals, as well as offers specialized processing services. Its products include alloy, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.