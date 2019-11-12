Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $175,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,990,926.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock worth $13,462,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

