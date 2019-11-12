Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Targa Resources stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.