Catasys (CATS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Catasys to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Catasys has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. On average, analysts expect Catasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Catasys has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $246.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

