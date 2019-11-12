Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Funko by 2,990.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $13,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 41.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth $5,200,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $5,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $91,512,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Insiders have sold 4,225,333 shares of company stock worth $106,418,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Funko Inc has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

