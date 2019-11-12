Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,152. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Zoetis stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

