Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3,750.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,424,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 98.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,514,300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 454,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 322.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 593,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $775,622.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

