Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $310.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $311.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

