Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 28,932.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 166.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,715 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth $67,620,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Cerner by 572.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,103,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after purchasing an additional 939,552 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CERN shares. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In other news, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 256,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.