CES Energy Solutions (CEU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.67.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.