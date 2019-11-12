ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.01.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. 68,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,235. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $265.72 million, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

