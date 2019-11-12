Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 73,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 127,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 193,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 2,703,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,510. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

