Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Buys 57 Shares

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($194.39).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Paul Abberley purchased 56 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.57).

CAY stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 million and a PE ratio of 13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.20. Charles Stanley Group plc has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

