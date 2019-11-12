Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Trading Up 6.1%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 384,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 87,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

