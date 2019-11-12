Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLCE. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,549. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 370,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 275,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

