Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.14). Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 151.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 210,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

