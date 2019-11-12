Cincinnati Insurance Co. Buys Shares of 17,305 Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

NYSE TRP opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.