Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 10,494 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Mplx by 24.1% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 61,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

